Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Stock Price Up 1%

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) shares were up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$56.27 and last traded at C$55.65. Approximately 81,063 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 56,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$55.10.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BBU.UN shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$57.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

About Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

