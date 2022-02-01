Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Endeavour Silver posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.63 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 5.55%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC cut their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.73.

Endeavour Silver stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,143,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,030. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $620.75 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.97. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $7.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,800,963 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,593,000 after purchasing an additional 988,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,138,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,538 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 757,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 75,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $2,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

