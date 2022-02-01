PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) and Datto (NYSE:MSP) Head to Head Review

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) and Datto (NYSE:MSP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

69.5% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Datto shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Datto shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PDF Solutions and Datto’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDF Solutions $88.05 million 12.61 -$40.36 million ($1.30) -22.87 Datto $518.78 million 7.83 $22.50 million $0.22 113.23

Datto has higher revenue and earnings than PDF Solutions. PDF Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Datto, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PDF Solutions and Datto, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDF Solutions 0 1 3 0 2.75 Datto 0 0 6 1 3.14

PDF Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.91%. Datto has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.48%. Given Datto’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Datto is more favorable than PDF Solutions.

Volatility and Risk

PDF Solutions has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datto has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PDF Solutions and Datto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDF Solutions -46.30% -20.14% -16.48% Datto 6.49% 2.30% 2.13%

Summary

Datto beats PDF Solutions on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services. The company was founded by John Kachig Kibarian, Kimon W. Michaels, Thomas F. Cobourn, and Howard C. Read in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops. The company's networking Products comprise access points, switches, edge routers, and managed power devices. Its business management products consist of Autotask Professional Services Automation, an IT business management product; and remote monitoring and management. The company was formerly known as Merritt Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Datto Holding Corp. in January 2020. Datto Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.