BZEdge (BZE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $414.00

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded down 40.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. One BZEdge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BZEdge has a market cap of $656,728.41 and approximately $414.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BZEdge has traded up 52% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BZEdge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00050806 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,731.06 or 0.07086868 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,531.74 or 0.99986667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00052350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00055400 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006825 BTC.

BZEdge Coin Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge

Buying and Selling BZEdge

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BZEdge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BZEdge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BZEdge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BZEdge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.