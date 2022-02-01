RigoBlock (GRG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $389,004.54

RigoBlock (CURRENCY:GRG) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. RigoBlock has a total market capitalization of $389,004.54 and $2,395.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RigoBlock has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One RigoBlock coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00050806 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,731.06 or 0.07086868 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,531.74 or 0.99986667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00052350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00055400 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006825 BTC.

About RigoBlock

RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 coins and its circulating supply is 2,701,063 coins. RigoBlock’s official website is rigoblock.com . The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @RigoBlock and its Facebook page is accessible here . RigoBlock’s official message board is medium.com/rigoblock

RigoBlock Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RigoBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RigoBlock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RigoBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

