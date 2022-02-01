ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.35 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will post sales of $5.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.31 billion and the highest is $5.39 billion. ManpowerGroup posted sales of $5.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year sales of $20.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.65 billion to $20.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $21.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.80 billion to $22.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ManpowerGroup.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of NYSE:MAN traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.87. 759,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $85.97 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.14.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,180,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

