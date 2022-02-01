Brokerages Anticipate Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Aon plc (NYSE:AON) will report sales of $3.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AON’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.08 billion and the highest is $3.27 billion. AON reported sales of $2.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full-year sales of $12.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $12.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $13.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AON by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,338,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,639,000 after buying an additional 58,087 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AON by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,090,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,431,000 after buying an additional 39,608 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100,230 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,612,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,205,000 after purchasing an additional 24,793 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of AON by 7.3% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 4,396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,589,000 after purchasing an additional 299,854 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON stock traded up $6.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $276.44. The company had a trading volume of 962,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,912. AON has a 1-year low of $203.26 and a 1-year high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $288.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.94. The company has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.16 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

