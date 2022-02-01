Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.55 Million

Equities analysts expect that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) will report $11.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.30 million to $11.80 million. Exagen reported sales of $12.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full-year sales of $47.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.90 million to $47.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $57.27 million, with estimates ranging from $57.00 million to $57.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exagen.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS.

XGN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exagen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of XGN stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,146. The company has a market capitalization of $158.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.50. Exagen has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $24.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 14.62 and a quick ratio of 14.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Exagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exagen in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Exagen in the second quarter worth about $212,000. 62.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exagen (XGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.