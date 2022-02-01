$49.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report $49.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $49.33 billion. Microsoft posted sales of $41.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year sales of $198.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $191.16 billion to $199.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $224.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $205.10 billion to $231.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.47.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 475,699 shares of company stock valued at $163,239,457. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $93,914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,714,505 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $464,459,000 after purchasing an additional 444,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Microsoft by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,620,879 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,957,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,368 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $310.98. The company had a trading volume of 46,403,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,395,582. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $224.26 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $323.04 and its 200-day moving average is $310.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

