$43.79 Million in Sales Expected for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will post sales of $43.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.40 million to $51.20 million. FibroGen posted sales of $65.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year sales of $262.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $257.30 million to $270.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $192.64 million, with estimates ranging from $96.00 million to $247.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 75.62% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The firm had revenue of $155.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 9.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 36,393 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in FibroGen by 73.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the second quarter worth $12,272,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in FibroGen by 2.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

FGEN stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.09. 1,009,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,410. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $57.21. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.65.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

