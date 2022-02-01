$405.37 Million in Sales Expected for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will announce sales of $405.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $381.20 million to $435.42 million. Seagen posted sales of $601.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Seagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $51,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total value of $1,071,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 426,239 shares of company stock valued at $68,434,470. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 486.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 438.7% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded up $6.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.51. 1,158,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,860. Seagen has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $199.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

