Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Cabot updated its FY22 guidance to $5.50-5.90 EPS.

Cabot stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.99. The stock had a trading volume of 439,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,933. Cabot has a 12 month low of $44.08 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 34.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cabot by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 34,894 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cabot by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 24,011 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

