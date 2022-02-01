Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $353.10 Million

Brokerages expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will announce sales of $353.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $352.90 million and the highest is $353.29 million. Digital Turbine reported sales of $88.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 298.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.00 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APPS. raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.63.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,070,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.21. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.99.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,329,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,125,000 after buying an additional 4,470,615 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,707,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $667,419,000 after buying an additional 4,074,911 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,854,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,941,000 after buying an additional 510,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,875,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

