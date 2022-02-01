Analysts Expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $200.39 Million

Brokerages expect that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will post $200.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $199.60 million to $201.30 million. New Relic reported sales of $166.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year sales of $780.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $779.90 million to $781.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $907.04 million, with estimates ranging from $894.00 million to $922.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover New Relic.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded New Relic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Relic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

NEWR stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,941. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. New Relic has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.40 and a 200 day moving average of $89.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $300,045.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $3,194,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,458 shares of company stock valued at $7,871,212 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.9% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 26,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 5.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Relic (NEWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.