Analysts Expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.20 Million

Analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will report sales of $4.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.80 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $5.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $18.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.70 million to $23.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $19.14 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $56.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XENE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In related news, insider Seggern Christopher Von purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $550,060.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.12. The company had a trading volume of 445,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,672. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.89. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $36.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.44.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.