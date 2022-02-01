Ares Protocol Market Cap Hits $3.18 Million (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $3.18 million and $1.40 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded up 12.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00051093 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,750.34 or 0.07119570 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,553.95 or 0.99801379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00052677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00055600 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006850 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

