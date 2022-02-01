Enigma Price Tops $0.0420 on Major Exchanges (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 39.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $584,103.22 and $195,178.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.98 or 0.00248458 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00014381 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007096 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000786 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00020939 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ENGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.