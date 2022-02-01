Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.43% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hope Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company which provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. Its product and services consists of deposits, loans, equipment lease financing and postdated check discount as well as factoring. The company operates primarily in California, New York, New Jersey, Washington and Illinois. Hope Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:HOPE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,095. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.49. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.90 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. Hope Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,631,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $765,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,906,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 305,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

