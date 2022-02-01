Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $459,177,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,029 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,020,000 after buying an additional 1,397,483 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,511,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,024,000 after buying an additional 867,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,429,000 after buying an additional 564,754 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $3.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,254,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,610. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.95 and its 200-day moving average is $96.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($6.09) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

