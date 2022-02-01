Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $696.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to report sales of $696.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $699.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $694.70 million. Callaway Golf posted sales of $374.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year sales of $3.12 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $856.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.22 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

ELY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 139,832 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,194,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $86,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock worth $91,355,635. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 2,857.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELY stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $23.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,311. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.92. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.31.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

