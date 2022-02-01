REAL 1-Day Volume Reaches $282,110.00 (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. One REAL coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC on major exchanges. REAL has a market cap of $1.97 million and $282,110.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, REAL has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00044955 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00114040 BTC.

REAL Profile

REAL (REAL) is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official website is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

