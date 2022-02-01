EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.55 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) will post $2.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.56 billion. EMCOR Group reported sales of $2.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year sales of $9.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.81 billion to $9.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.25 billion to $10.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE EME traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.21. 342,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.94. EMCOR Group has a 1-year low of $87.36 and a 1-year high of $135.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

