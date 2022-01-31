Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.30%.
Shares of NASDAQ:BSET traded up $4.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.56. 940,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,512. The company has a market cap of $181.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $37.00.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
About Bassett Furniture Industries
Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.
