Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 million.

NASDAQ PBIP remained flat at $$14.15 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.92. Prudential Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $109.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Prudential Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBIP. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,300,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the second quarter worth $386,000. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 20.7% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 122,305 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 20,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 166.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the third quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

