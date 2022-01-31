Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Short Interest Update

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,150,000 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the December 31st total of 13,890,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACI shares. TheStreet upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

ACI stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.15. 1,902,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.77. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of -0.20.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

