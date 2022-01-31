Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Short Interest Down 39.3% in January

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the December 31st total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 877,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE CBD traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.95. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $8.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBD. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

