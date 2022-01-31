Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) Short Interest Down 44.7% in January

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the December 31st total of 87,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE AGCB traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,214. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.88. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $13.19.

Get Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 45.2% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the third quarter worth about $504,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 51.5% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 62,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 73.7% during the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 159,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 67,710 shares during the period. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the third quarter worth about $1,979,000. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.