Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Molecular Partners from CHF 17 to CHF 23 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Molecular Partners from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,800,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth $1,969,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth $3,586,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth $1,390,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth $1,229,000. 12.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Partners stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.35. 14,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,996. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average is $19.23. Molecular Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Molecular Partners will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

