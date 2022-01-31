STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.43.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE STOR traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.71. 2,109,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,136. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.24. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.30.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 165.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STOR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,808,000 after buying an additional 474,952 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,976,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,560,000 after buying an additional 323,382 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,725,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,326,000 after buying an additional 58,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,096,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,190,000 after buying an additional 26,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,055,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,112,000 after buying an additional 97,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties.

