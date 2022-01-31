Brokerages Set Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) PT at $27.36

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.21.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UAA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of UAA traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,360,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,365,517. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

