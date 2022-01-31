Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

NYSE:FN traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.88. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $77.30 and a twelve month high of $126.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.93.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $104,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $118,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fabrinet by 63.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 62,074 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Fabrinet by 17.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Fabrinet by 288.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.78.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

