PERI Finance One Day Volume Reaches $3.12 Million (PERI)

PERI Finance (CURRENCY:PERI) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last week, PERI Finance has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One PERI Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000801 BTC on popular exchanges. PERI Finance has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $3.12 million worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PERI Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00050455 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,733.37 or 0.07098884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00052795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,404.98 or 0.99742289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00055668 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006841 BTC.

About PERI Finance

PERI Finance’s total supply is 13,076,967 coins and its circulating supply is 4,161,693 coins. PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance . The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PERI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PERI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PERI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PERI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PERIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PERI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PERI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.