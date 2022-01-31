Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives $12.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

HLIT stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,922,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,818. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 179.36, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $353,448.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,338 in the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth $1,159,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth $2,981,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth $2,404,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth $1,825,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

