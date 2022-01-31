Frax (FRAX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12.78 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. Frax has a market cap of $2.64 billion and approximately $12.78 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Frax has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Frax coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00050455 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,733.37 or 0.07098884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00052795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,404.98 or 0.99742289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00055668 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006841 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,639,042,158 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

