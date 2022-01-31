Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$62.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATZ shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Friday, October 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Aritzia stock traded up C$0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$58.97. 203,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,100. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$52.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.98. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$26.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.64. The stock has a market cap of C$6.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Jeremy Ingledew sold 10,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.88, for a total transaction of C$588,771.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$588,771. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total value of C$265,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,208 shares of company stock worth $3,309,604.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

