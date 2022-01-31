DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Short Interest Update

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the December 31st total of 5,400,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In related news, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $482,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $979,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,278,283 over the last ninety days. 5.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $138,997,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $1,757,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $4,155,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DV. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of DV stock traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,289,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,861. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.64. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.77 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

