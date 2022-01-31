Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Short Interest Down 46.9% in January

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the December 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

LGIQ traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,993. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59. Logiq has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $36.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.26.

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). Logiq had a negative return on equity of 74.75% and a negative net margin of 71.36%. The business had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Logiq will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logiq, Inc provides e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech solutions. It operates through the following segments: DataLogiq and AppLogiq. The DataLogiq segment provides generation and e-commerce marketing solutions across vertical industries that include home repair, insurance and mortgage lending. It also offers a holistic, self-serve e-commerce marketing platform.

