Short Interest in Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Drops By 42.9%

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mitsui O.S.K. Lines from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

OTCMKTS MSLOY remained flat at $$35.06 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.11. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $44.56.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. engages in the provision of marine transport services. It operates through the following segments: Dry Bulk, Energy Transport, Product Transport, Associated Businesses and Others. The Dry Bulk segment includes dry bulkers, oil tankers, LNG carriers, and car carriers. The Energy Transport segment covers the tankers, steaming coal carriers, LNG carriers and offshore business.

