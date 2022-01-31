VAULT (VAULT) Trading Down 35.1% Over Last 7 Days

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $1,271.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VAULT coin can now be bought for about $2.50 or 0.00006500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VAULT has traded down 35.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00050199 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,688.21 or 0.07003187 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,284.18 or 0.99735936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00052330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00055680 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006771 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 523,194 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars.

