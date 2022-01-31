Contrasting DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) and Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB)

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) and Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares DouYu International and Outbrain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International -5.79% -7.76% -6.00% Outbrain -1.44% 406.80% 6.60%

This table compares DouYu International and Outbrain’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $1.47 billion 0.46 $74.41 million ($0.25) -8.40 Outbrain $767.14 million 0.91 $4.36 million N/A N/A

DouYu International has higher revenue and earnings than Outbrain.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DouYu International and Outbrain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 2 1 1 0 1.75 Outbrain 0 0 1 0 3.00

DouYu International presently has a consensus target price of $5.48, indicating a potential upside of 160.71%. Outbrain has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.63%. Given DouYu International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DouYu International is more favorable than Outbrain.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.9% of DouYu International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of Outbrain shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Outbrain beats DouYu International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

About Outbrain

Outbrain Inc. provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

