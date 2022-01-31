Brokerages Anticipate Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWCO. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 14,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 21.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 19.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Consolidated Water stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.16. 78,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,471. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.37. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

