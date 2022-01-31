Analysts Anticipate Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.08. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Consolidated Water.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Shares of CWCO traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.16. 78,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,471. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $15.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWCO. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in Consolidated Water by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 14,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Consolidated Water by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Consolidated Water by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Water (CWCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.