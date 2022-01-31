Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) released its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 34.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

FISI stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.24. The company had a trading volume of 39,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,852. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Financial Institutions has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.18. The company has a market capitalization of $510.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 96.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 36.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 189.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 19,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

