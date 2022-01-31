Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the December 31st total of 108,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 750,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JQC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 465,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 168,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,395,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,168,000 after purchasing an additional 619,226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $6.47. 1,284,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,032. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $6.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

