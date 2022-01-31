Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Guild by 304.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guild by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the second quarter valued at about $2,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE:GHLD traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,524. The firm has a market cap of $757.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of -0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.38. Guild has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $412.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($999.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guild will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

