Short Interest in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Decreases By 34.3%

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,100 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the December 31st total of 362,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Phoenix New Media by 8.5% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 99,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Phoenix New Media by 3.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 293,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phoenix New Media during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Phoenix New Media by 126.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 34,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Phoenix New Media by 94.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 50,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FENG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.75. 90,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,450. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17. Phoenix New Media has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

