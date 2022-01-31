MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Receives $13.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.11.

MEGEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG Energy stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 96,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,141. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $12.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.