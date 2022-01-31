Brokerages Set AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) PT at $23.00

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research firms have commented on AU. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 141,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,159,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 107,444 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,578,580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,076,000 after purchasing an additional 754,778 shares in the last quarter. 29.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AU stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.58. 2,945,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166,253. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $26.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

