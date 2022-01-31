Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) One Day Volume Hits $5.18 Million

Hot Cross (CURRENCY:HOTCROSS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Hot Cross coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000756 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hot Cross has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. Hot Cross has a total market capitalization of $33.07 million and $5.18 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hot Cross alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00050202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,693.33 or 0.07000601 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,385.69 or 0.99773538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00052529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00055544 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006755 BTC.

Hot Cross Coin Profile

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross . Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom

Hot Cross Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hot Cross directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hot Cross should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hot Cross using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HOTCROSSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hot Cross Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hot Cross and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.