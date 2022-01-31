THETA (THETA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $273.57 Million

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. THETA has a total market cap of $5.25 billion and $273.57 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, THETA has traded flat against the US dollar. One THETA coin can now be purchased for $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00045154 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00113464 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

